Vault of Midnight's annual FREE COMIC BOOK DAY returns to Ann Arbor May 4

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Clear your calendar because starting at 10 a.m., May 4 is FREE COMIC BOOK DAY at Vault of Midnight.

Participating with other comic shops across the country, the Ann Arbor comic book, graphic novel, board game and fandom beacon will be giving away selected free comics all day.

On top of giving away great comic books, Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor will also have live music from Ann Arbor rock band, The Vicissitones, photo opportunities with film production company CD828 studios, nerdy trivia and prize giveaways.

Photo | Vault of Midnight

Attention cosplayers: Those dressed in cosplay will receive an additional comic book.

Some of the comics books to be given away are Lauren Myracle’s "Under the Moon," a "Stranger Things" comic book, and exclusive stories for "Buffy: The Vampire Slayer" and "Firefly" fans as well as a small comic for Whovians.

Won’t be in town on May 4? FREE COMIC BOOK DAY will happen at all Vault of Midnight locations: Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

For the list of free comics and other details, head over to the Vault of Midnight event page

Vault of Midnight Ann Arbor is located at 219 S. Main St.

