A view of Michigan Stadium as Army soldiers parachute into the Michigan vs. Army game on Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo: facebook.com/michiganfball)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Video shows a first-person view of the U.S. Army's Black Daggers jumping into Michigan Stadium before Saturday's football game.

Watch the jump below.

The soldiers who kicked off the Military Appreciation game in Ann Arbor are members of the Army's Special Operations Command.

The Wolverines defeated the Black Knights 24-21 in double overtime.

