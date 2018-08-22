Video shows driver walk away from deadly street racing crash in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows a driver walk away from an illegal street racing crash that killed an innocent driver.

In the video a driver can be seen calmly stepping out of the vehicle, putting on sunglasses and walking away. He is one of two drivers suspected of street racing just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning down Ecorse in Ypsilanti Township.

Police are still searching for three people wanted in connection to the crash.

A spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were racing eastbound on Ecorse Road near Harris Road when one of the drivers lost control.

The vehicle that lost control struck a vehicle that was not involved in the street race and an innocent driver was killed.

Both vehicles involved in the race had a driver and one passenger inside. One of the four people have been arrested and police are still searching for the three others.

A person was killed in a crash Aug. 22, 2018 on Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

