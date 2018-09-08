Viet Thanh Nguyen to speak at Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre in Ann Arbor on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Viet Thanh Nguyen, author and University of Southern California professor, will read from and discuss four of his publish books at Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre at 5:30 p.m.

Credit | University of Michigan Helen Zell Writers' Program

Nguyen, whose most notable works include " The Sympathizer" and "The Refugees," will give his lecture "Race, War and Refugees," giving his perspective of tolerance and forward-thinking solutions to the issues surrounding the nationwide discussion on refugees. He will read from his works, "The Sympathizer," "Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War," The Refugees," and "The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives," all of which will be available for purchase.

A fellow with the Guggenheim and MacArthur foundations, Nguyen has also received numerous literary awards including a Pulitzer Prize for fiction. He has had pieces in the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, the New York Times and many other publications. He has appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers, where he discussed his own experiences as a refugee and has spoken with journalist Christiane Amanpour about immigration.

This event is free and open to the public. Nguyen's appearance is the result of collaborative efforts by the University of Michigan Helen Zell Writers' Program, the Arab and Muslim American Studies and Asian/Pacific Islander American Studies at the University of Michigan and well as other organizations and departments.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.