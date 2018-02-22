Virtual reality arcade opens at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - A virtual reality arcade is now open at Briarwood Mall.

The new Dreamgate VR, located outside of Sears, allows up to four people at a time to put on a headset and play free-roaming wireless virtual reality games. The company claims it's the first arcade of its kind in Michigan. Current games include "Robot Onslaught" and "Survive the Night," a zombie-themed games. More games will be introduced over time.

Tickets are $10 for 7 minutes of guaranteed game play, or four tickets for $36. Tickets before 2 p.m. are $8.

Here's a video showing off Dreamgate VR:

Also new at Briarwood Mall is I-CE NY, an ice cream shop where cream is flash freezed and rolled up with toppings. The company says it's the "original smashed and rolled ice cream."

