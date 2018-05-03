Volunteer at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair for a good cause

ANN ARBOR - Did you know that you can raise money for your organization by volunteering at the Art Fair?

Whether it's a little league sports team, a group raising money for breast cancer research or members of the Parent Teacher Association, you can help your cause by helping out at one of Ann Arbor's biggest events of the year from July 19-22.

How it works:

Organize a group

Choose a cause

For every hour worked, you will be paid a volunteer rate that will go back to your organization of choice as a donation

Tasks include setting up and tearing down booths, water delivery, booth sitting and more.

For more information and to learn about opportunities and hours available, contact the executive director of The Guild, Karen Delhey, at karen@theguild.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.