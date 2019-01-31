Volunteers conduct point-in-time count on coldest night of year in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR - Volunteers and staff from local housing agencies braved the record-breaking subzero temperatures Wednesday night to conduct the annual point-in-time count -- a national assessment of people experiencing homelessness.

In Washtenaw County, volunteers found 10 people without shelter. The majority were found in and around Ann Arbor.

"Most were in cars, so they may have had heat running at some point, but one guy we found, his battery was dead," said Executive Director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance Amanda Carlisle. "I think we found one or two in restaurants trying to stay warm. We didn’t find any children or families -- we found only adults."

Carlisle said the overall point-in-time number was down this year, but weather could have played a factor in this case.

On freezing nights like these, many people experiencing homelessness stay with friends or family, seek emergency shelter in warming centers or stay in hotels that are paid by governmental or charitable organizations.

"With the PIT count, you’re not actually capturing everybody who’s experiencing homelessness," said Avalon Housing's executive director, Aubrey Patiño. "You’re getting people who are street homeless or in a facility that’s intended for people who are experiencing homelessness. There may be risk on a day like yesterday that more folks are couch surfing or people are doubled up with family, and they might not have been captured had that not been the case.

"We accept that the PIT count is not perfect from a data standpoint. (But) it tells us a very important story about what is working, and it helps build the case to be able to do more."

Volunteers bring supplies to those living on the streets in the middlel of winter (Photo: Amanda Carlisle)

Carlisle said that the point-in-time count was nearly called off this year due to severe weather, but the team insisted it continue.

"The outreach team said, ‘No. We should be out there. This is the coldest night of the year.’ They were really passionate about it. They were willing to go out by themselves. Fortunately, they had a lot of volunteers."

In all, 25 volunteers split up into 11 teams to search the county streets. "We had Avalon staff, Michigan Ability Partners, the Shelter Association, a big group from Community Mental Health," said Carlisle. "I was there, along with folks from the Office of Community Economic Development at the county."

Seven teams were designated to urban areas, while four teams searched non-urban areas near interstates and in towns like Dexter, Manchester and Chelsea.

Each team is given a geographic region, a list of hot spots where they know unsheltered people are located, and are required to cover the area street by street.

"We did find someone last night in an outlying area that the outreach team hadn’t known about," said Carlisle. "It was good that we went everywhere."

Outreach teams are equipped with supplies and urge each individual to seek shelter. Only two people found last night agreed to be sheltered. Carlisle said outreach teams will be following up with wellness checks for those who remained outside every day through the weekend.

"I think if we had the resources, we would be doing this every night and really identifying everyone that’s out there," said Carlisle. "The largest story is that over 5,000 folks are served in the homelessness system each year in this county, and then we know that a number of other folks don’t meet the literal homelessness definition."

These are people who are couch surfing or are in housing but are facing eviction.

"On behalf of the homeless response system, I’m really proud to be a part of this community," said Patiño. "When you think about the strain that the Shelter Association is under just trying to keep up and that they still deploy staff in addition to being able to do that ... it just makes me proud.

"I’m also excited about the downward trend of unsheltered homelessness, which, of course, Avalon has played a pivotal role in impacting."

But she says what people often forget is that this is a chronic problem occurring at all times, not just on one cold night in January each year.

"People are caring a lot about homelessness a single day out of the year because it’s so cold out of sentiment," she said. "But what we really need are housing solutions that put an end to that all year-round. At the end of the day, these people are going to be back outside after their two-day hotel stay that we paid for. And it’s not warm, still. Our work is not done."

