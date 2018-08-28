Vote for your favorites in Ann Arbor's latest street art installation

ANN ARBOR - The semifinalists for PowerArt! 2018 have been announced, and now deciding the winners is up to the public.

The project by The Arts Alliance, the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission aims to liven up the appearance of traffic boxes in the Downtown Development District by wrapping them in vinyl, printed reproductions of original designs by local artists.

Forty-one artists based in Washtenaw County submitted 108 works of art during the first round of the competition. A six-person jury comprised of local art professionals, community leaders and business owners selected 12 semifinalists to be put up for a public vote.

Online voting is now open for the community to choose their top eight designs. Voting will close Sept. 3. Cast your vote here.

You may only vote once per email address, and the PowerArt! 2018 finalists will be announced next week.



This year's project was made possible by a $15,000 Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs grant that requires a 1:1 match in donations from individuals, businesses and other sources.

To sponsor a PowerArt! box or make a donation, click here or call 734-213-2733.

