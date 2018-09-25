Voting in Ann Arbor? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Nov. 6 general election

Polling place at University of Michigan's North Campus Community Center on Aug. 7, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - As with all big moments in life, we look forward to something for months and then -- bam -- it's suddenly here.

When it comes to voting, it's best to be prepared well ahead of time to make sure the process runs smoothly.

Some important things to keep in mind:

The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, in all Ann Arbor wards.

Hours for all city polling places: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For ballot information, visit www.a2gov.org/elections.

To locate your polling place and/or ward, visit www.michigan.gov/vote, call the city clerk's office at 734-794-6140, or visit in person (Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., second floor).

The final day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 9.

Voting absentee? You can pick up or turn in general election absentee ballots at the city clerk's office during special hours on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the city clerk's office on Election Day by 8 p.m.

In-person requests for absentee ballots will be accepted at the city clerk's office until Monday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

If you request a ballot on Nov. 5, you must vote and return the ballot that same day.

City of Ann Arbor voter tips and ward and precinct polling-location information:

Don't forget to bring your photo ID to vote. Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit in order to vote.

Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registered voters standing in line by 8 p.m. will be eligible to vote.

Note, the option to vote straight party will not be included as a checkbox on the ballot. Voters must individually select the candidates they wish to elect. Go online to view your sample ballot.

Voters in wards 1 and 4 can learn more about their City Council candidates by watching the League of Women Voters candidate forums 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, live online or live on CTN Channel 19. The forums will also be available to watch afterward on CTN Video on Demand.

Polling place location updates and reminders:

Due to the addition of new precincts in the city, voters assigned to Precinct 1-9 will be permanently relocated to a new polling place at Logan Elementary School, 2685 Traver Road, along with new Precinct 1-11.

1-4: Permanently relocated to 2nd Baptist Church, 850 Red Oak Drive.

1-1 and 1-12: Relocated to Rackham Graduate School, 915 E. Washington St., for the remainder of 2018 and 2019.

4-1: Relocated to U-M Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave.

Click here for a comprehensive list of polling places.

Happy voting!

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.