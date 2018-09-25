Voting in Ann Arbor? Here's what you need to know ahead of the Nov. 6 general election

ANN ARBOR - As with all big moments in life, we look forward to something for months and then -- bam -- it's suddenly here.
When it comes to voting, it's best to be prepared well ahead of time to make sure the process runs smoothly.
Some important things to keep in mind:
- The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, in all Ann Arbor wards.
- Hours for all city polling places: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- For ballot information, visit www.a2gov.org/elections.
- To locate your polling place and/or ward, visit www.michigan.gov/vote, call the city clerk's office at 734-794-6140, or visit in person (Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., second floor).
- The final day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 9.
- Voting absentee? You can pick up or turn in general election absentee ballots at the city clerk's office during special hours on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- All absentee ballots must be returned to the city clerk's office on Election Day by 8 p.m.
- In-person requests for absentee ballots will be accepted at the city clerk's office until Monday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
- If you request a ballot on Nov. 5, you must vote and return the ballot that same day.
City of Ann Arbor voter tips and ward and precinct polling-location information:
- Don't forget to bring your photo ID to vote. Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit in order to vote.
- Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registered voters standing in line by 8 p.m. will be eligible to vote.
- Note, the option to vote straight party will not be included as a checkbox on the ballot. Voters must individually select the candidates they wish to elect. Go online to view your sample ballot.
- Voters in wards 1 and 4 can learn more about their City Council candidates by watching the League of Women Voters candidate forums 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, live online or live on CTN Channel 19. The forums will also be available to watch afterward on CTN Video on Demand.
Polling place location updates and reminders:
- Due to the addition of new precincts in the city, voters assigned to Precinct 1-9 will be permanently relocated to a new polling place at Logan Elementary School, 2685 Traver Road, along with new Precinct 1-11.
1-4: Permanently relocated to 2nd Baptist Church, 850 Red Oak Drive.
- 1-1 and 1-12: Relocated to Rackham Graduate School, 915 E. Washington St., for the remainder of 2018 and 2019.
- 4-1: Relocated to U-M Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave.
Click here for a comprehensive list of polling places.
Happy voting!
