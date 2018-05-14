Warby Parker to open location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The popular New York-based eyeglass retailer, Warby Parker, is opening shop in Ann Arbor this year.

This will be the brand's third location in Michigan, following its Detroit store which opened in 2016 and plans to open a store in Troy's Somerset Collection this summer.

A date for the Ann Arbor location's opening has not yet been revealed.

Warby Parker is an affordable brand, selling its own trendy frame designs. Prescription glasses retail starting at $95.



(Photo: Warby Parker)

It disrupted the industry, converting buyers of designer frames (which cost $300-$400 and up) to their low-cost, high-style specs.

Originally, it began as an online-only retailer in 2010, but quickly grew its physical presence with nearly 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Its online site is still a top choice for consumers, with its simple "five frames for five days" trial. Customers can order five frames to their doorstep and return the ones they don't want all free of charge.

This innovative sales model seems to have paid off.

In March, the company announced its valuation now stands at $1.7 billion, after it had raised $75 million in a pre-IPO investment round.

