Washtenaw Community College holds ‘pitch-off' for local entrepreneurs May 9 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On May 9 at 6 p.m. listen to local entrepreneurs pitch their innovative ideas at the fourth annual Pitch@WCC.

In the Morris Lawrence building, individuals with entrepreneurial spirits will deliver their pitches to a set of judges and the audience in the hopes of winning up to $1,500.

After three months of workshops and pitch training hosted by Washtenaw Community College’s The Entrepreneurship Center, participants will try to enchant listeners with their perfect business pitches.

The already-selected ideas have been put into three categories: Start, Build and Grow. For each category, first place winners will receive between $,1000 and $1,500 while runners up will win between $500 to $750.

The panel of five judges will consist of WCC faculty, as well as experienced entrepreneurs from the community.

Not only will the audience get to listen to innovative ideas, but there will also be snacks and a chance to influence the ‘Audience Choice Award,’ worth an additional $500.

Last years winners included CatasRelief, an entertainment destroy room by Kiara Patterson and Tiffany Avery and fashion boutique Love at First Try by Kerrie Love

For information about how the pitches were selected and the process participants have gone through in order to get to Pitch@WCC, look to the Pitch@WCC website.

The Morris Lawrence building is located at 4800 E Huron River Drive.

More about The Entrepreneurship Center

“The Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College is a welcoming resource hub that supports individuals in developing their entrepreneurial capacity. Through thoughtful conversations, partnerships, and programs, those at the college and in the surrounding communities are inspired and driven to actively grow their ventures as professionals, social innovators, or business owners.”

