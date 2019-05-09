Washtenaw Community College to hold transportation and mobility career fair May 20 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich - On May 20, Washtenaw Community College will be hosting its first Advanced Transportation & Mobility Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building.

WCC’s Career Transitions department and Advanced Transportation Center are encouraging students, professionals and surrounding community members to participate and meet employers in transportation industries ranging from automotive manufacturing to cybersecurity.

“The auto industry is no longer strictly a manufacturing field, it’s an industry made up of individuals with widely varying skills – from manufacturing to cybersecurity and many in between,” said Al Lecz, director of WCC’s Advanced Transportation Center.

“Our goal is to not only give our students an opportunity to network with these companies and discuss current employment options but also to expose them to what the jobs of the future will look like in the mobility field.”

WCC's Advanced Transportation & Mobility Career Fair will take place on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Photo | Washtenaw Community College.

Various industry employers will be present including Aerotek, Dunning Motors, Enterprise Rent A Car, FT Techno of America, GDI Infotech, GTA Professional Staffing, Jacobs, March Coatings Inc., Penske Vehicle Services, Phoenix Services, Slankster, TekWissen and THEL Group.

For more information or to register, visit the Advanced Transportation & Mobility Career Fair website.

Washtenaw Community College is located at 4800 E Huron River Dr.

