'Washtenaw Climate Strike' scheduled on Friday in downtown Ann Arbor

A girl holds up a poster at the Washtenaw County Youth Climate Strike on March 15, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Friday, hundreds of students and educators are expected to walk out of their classrooms and take a stand against climate change during a climate strike in downtown Ann Arbor organized by Washtenaw Country Climate Strike.

In solidarity with nationally and internationally organized climate strikes, participants will converge on Ingalls Mall to demand change through a rally involving workshops, performances and music.

Members of elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges and universities in Washtenaw County will be represented.

Students march through the streets of downtown Ann Arbor as part of the global Youth Climate Strike on March 15, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Workshop topics range from environmental justice and building green homes to emotional and spiritual support regarding climate change.

According to its website, participants of the climate strike will bring attention to five core areas: environmental justice, sustainable agriculture, protection of biodiversity, a Green New Deal and respect of indigenous land.

In support of the Climate Strike, some Washtenaw County businesses and organizations will be closed all day Friday, while others, including Arbor Teas, Comet Coffee and Argus Farm Stop, will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the full list of supportive operations in the area, visit the Washtenaw Climate Strike website.

Students march through the streets of downtown Ann Arbor as part of the global Youth Climate Strike on March 15, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Here is the anticipated schedule of events:

11 a.m. - Walkout, converge on Ingalls Mall

Walkout, converge on Ingalls Mall 11 a.m. to noon - Performances, tabling

Performances, tabling Noon - Rally, music

Rally, music 12:45 p.m. Workshop Block 1

1:30 p.m.: Workshop Block 2

2:15 p.m. - Closing performance

In association with Global Climate Strike, a youth climate strike led by activist Greta Thunberg, the Washtenaw County Climate Strike joins strikes happening on Friday and Sept. 27 in more than 150 countries around the world.

