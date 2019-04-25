Washtenaw County Medication Take Back takes place Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Do you have expired medications that you don’t know what to do with? Rid your medicine cabinet of unused medication and bring it to the Washtenaw County Medication Take Back event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic School.

Hosted by the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, Washtenaw County residents are encouraged to bring old, expired, unused or unneeded medications to the event for safe disposal.

Done in tandem with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative, the goal of the Washtenaw County Medication Take Back event is manyfold: educate about medications and provide a safe place for environmentally friendly medication disposal.

Many types of medications will be accepted for disposal: opioids and other pain medications, sedatives and sleep medicines, antidepressants, ADHD medications, muscle relaxants and pet/veterinary medicines. Needles, syringes and lancets will also be accepted at the Ann Arbor event.

The Michigan OPEN Medication Take Back event will be held at St. Francis Catholic School on April 27. Photo | Michigan OPEN

Last fall, Michigan OPEN collected 40,000 opioid pills at 60 statewide collection sites at its October takeback event.

For more information or to find other takeback events, visit the Michigan OPEN website.

See the Facebook event here.

More About Michigan OPEN

Michigan OPEN is a grant-funded initiative aiming to cut both the amount of opioids prescribed to Michigan surgical patients and also the number of patients who still use opioids after surgery.

St. Francis School is located at 2270 E. Stadium Blvd.

