YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are looking for Audrey Essence Mullen, of Ypsilanti Township, who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Mullen is new to the area and left home without her personal belongings or medications.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washtenaw Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

