Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office seek public help in identifying man who threw cat from vehicle

DEXTER, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a cat thrown from a moving vehicle.

According to authorities, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man was seen entering a bathroom at the Hudson Mills Metropark with a pet carrier. He returned to his vehicle, which the witness said was a blue Subaru.

The man, along with several other occupants, was seen traveling south on Dexter-Pinckney Road, between North Territorial Road and the Huron Creek Drive, before a cat was thrown from the vehicle.

The witness verified the cat was dead with a collapsed skull and with no other apparent injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office's confidential tip line at 734-973-7711, Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or the the Humane Society of Huron Valley at 734-661-3560.

