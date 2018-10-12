All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office seek public help in identifying man who threw cat from vehicle

By Dane Sager Kelly

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a cat thrown from a moving vehicle on Oct. 9, 2018. (WDIV)

DEXTER, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a cat thrown from a moving vehicle.

According to authorities, just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man was seen entering a bathroom at the Hudson Mills Metropark with a pet carrier. He returned to his vehicle, which the witness said was a blue Subaru.

The man, along with several other occupants, was seen traveling south on Dexter-Pinckney Road, between North Territorial Road and the Huron Creek Drive, before a cat was thrown from the vehicle.

The witness verified the cat was dead with a collapsed skull and with no other apparent injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office's confidential tip line at 734-973-7711, Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or the the Humane Society of Huron Valley at 734-661-3560.

