One week left to claim $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Ypsilanti

LANSING, Mich. - There’s only a week left for the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize to claim the big pile of cash!

A lucky player matched the five white balls – 24-28-42-60-64 – drawn March 2, 2018 to win $1 million. The player purchased the winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 3090 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since March 2 falls on a Saturday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the second major prize to go unclaimed in 2019. In January, a $250,000 Powerball prize went unclaimed.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at the Lottery’s 11,000 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

