17-year-old girl robbed at gunpoint while walking to meet friend in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint while walking to meet a friend in Ypsilanti Township, police said.

The incident happened at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Kensington Drive.

Police said the girl was walking from a friend's house to meet another friend when two teenagers robbed her.

Nobody was hurt and no shots were fired, according to authorities.

Police found one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy. He is in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

The other suspect is not in custody, officials said.

