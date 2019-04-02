Eastern Michigan University police warn of geese attacking people on campus

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Watch out for those geese!

Eastern Michigan University police posted a warning Tuesday afternoon after a goose was spotted attacking a person on video.

"Beware of goose! A pair of geese are nesting in the northwest area of Green Lot 1. Please use caution."

Geese can be aggressive while nesting, according to the DNR.

Occasionally geese nest in inappropriate sites, such as in shrubbery near buildings or parking lots. They can demonstrate aggressive behavior toward people while defending their nesting territory.

In Michigan, the number of giant Canada geese counted each spring increased from about 9,000 in 1970 to over 300,000 today. Giant Canada geese nest in every Michigan county, but are most common (80 percent of population) in the southern third of the state.

