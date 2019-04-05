Intoxicated Ypsilanti man arrested for assaulting Boyne Mountain Resort security

Security officers reported that Muscio had been asked to leave the ski area because he was intoxicated and causing problems.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. - Charges have been brought against a man who physically and verbally assaulted officers after being arrested at Boyne Mountain Resort last month.

Troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to Boyne Mountain on March 16 at about 3:40 p.m. to address a situation involving a disorderly intoxicated skier.

Security at Boyne Mountain Resort had detained 23-year-old Reid Muscio of Ypsilanti. The security officers reported that Muscio had been asked to leave the ski area because he was intoxicated and causing problems.

As officers escorted him away from the hill, Muscio became verbally and physically aggressive. After interviewing several witnesses, troopers arrested Muscio for disorderly conduct.

While enroute to the Charlevoix County Jail, Muscio made several attempts to escape from his safety belt.

After he ignored several verbal commands to stay buckled and restrained, an additional charge of resisting and obstructing was brought against him.

The Charlevoix County Prosecutor charged Muscio with one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of assault and battery, and one count of disorderly person.

Muscio posted an interim bond, and was arraigned Tuesday on the charges. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam on April 30 at 3 p.m.



