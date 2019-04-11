Large structure fire, explosion in Pittsfield Township; evacuations underway

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A large structure fire is burning in Pittsfield Township after an explosion at a welding company.

The fire, reported Thursday afternoon, is burning at the Ann Arbor Welding Supply on the 4000 block of Carpenter Road.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office posted this alert: "A large structure fire in the area of Carpenter Road and Morgan Rd in Pittsfield Twp. Avoid the area for the next few hours."

Officials told Local 4 the area within about a mile, which is mostly commercial, is being evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation zone is from Michigan Avenue to Ellsworth Road to Carpenter.

Both directions of US-23 were closed in the area, between Michigan Avenue and I-94. The freeway was reopened around 1:40.

Tanks filled with butane are on the property. It may be some time before it's safe for firefighters to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported. Check back for updates.

