Michigan Lottery: Unclaimed winning $1M Mega Millions ticket expires in March

Ticket sold at CVS in Ypsilanti

By Ken Haddad

YPSILANTI, Mich. - An unclaimed winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million will expire in March.

The ticket was sold on March 2, 2018 at a CVS Pharmacy in Ypsilanti. The ticket will expire on March 4, 2019 at 4:45 p.m.

The $1 million winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

