Michigan Lottery: Washtenaw County man wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. - An Ypsilanti man feels like he has a financial “safety net” after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Bonus instant game.

The 47-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Valero gas station, located at 7477 Rawsonville Road in Belleville.

“I just bought a new car and got a chip in the windshield, so I decided to stop and try to change my luck with an instant ticket,” said the player. “I usually buy $10 tickets, but for some reason this game felt lucky.

“The clerk tore the ticket off the roll, and some of the paper tore off the back of the top of the ticket so I almost asked for a different one. I am so glad I didn’t!”

The player scratched the $20 ticket in the Valero parking lot and had to collect himself before driving home.

“I was so shaky, after I saw what I’d won,” the player said. “I called my husband and told him he needed to meet me at home right away. It was so surreal to be sitting there knowing we had won $2 million!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to complete some home repairs, take a vacation, and then invest the remainder.

“Winning means we’ve got a safety net now and an easier retirement in our future,” said the player.

Players have won more than $15 million playing $2,000,000 Bonus which launched in June. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $59 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 46 $5,000 prizes, and 333 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.