Minor stabbed during fight with group of people who got out of vehicle in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a minor was stabbed Saturday during a fight in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of James L. Hart Parkway around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was with friends when a sedan pulled up behind their vehicle and blocked them in, police said.

Several people got out of the suspect vehicle and started fighting with the victim and his friends, police said.

When the victim tried to get away, he was stabbed, according to authorities.

The stabbing suspect fled in an unknown direction, officials said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

