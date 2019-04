VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 56-year-old man who had been missing from Superior Township has been found dead.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Esper was found dead Saturday in Van Buren Township.

Esper was last seen Monday, March 25, 2019 when he left for an Ypsilanti storage facility. His car was found outside of a church in Bellville.

Police are investigating his death as a possible suicide.

