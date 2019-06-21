Nearly 2,000 workers at Saline auto parts plant on strike

SALINE, Mich. - Workers at Faurecia Interiors Systems Inc. in Saline went on strike shortly after midnight Friday.

This comes as the contract between the auto parts supplier and UAW Local 892 expired. Both sides have been working toward an extension.

The plant has 1,900 union employees. They're demanding better wages, better working conditions and profit sharing.

"We've been out here since 1:30 in the morning. We're out here just supporting the union, you know," said Jordyn Uranga, a UAW captain with Local 892. "But mostly we're just hoping to get the best deal we can get for the next four years."

