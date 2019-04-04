Police: 9-year-old girl killed in crash on US-23 in Washtenaw County

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 9-year-old girl was killed in a crash on US-23 in Washtenaw County on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in York Township along southbound US-23, near Carpenter Road, just north of Milan.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 9-year-old girl, along with eight other people, was traveling in a 2004 Honda Pilot in the right-hand lane at a slower speed.

Another vehicle, traveling in the same lane, rear ended the Pilot. The driver lost control of the Pilot, drove off the roadway, then over-corrected, which sent the vehicle across both lanes of southbound travel, into the cable barrier, causing it to roll.

The 9-year-old was partially ejected and the vehicle rolled on top of her, police said.

The girl is from Columbus, Ohio, but police said the family is originally from Kenya. She has been identified as Maka Muya. Her father was driving the vehicle.

The eight others were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

