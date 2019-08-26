Police ask for help identifying victim in fatal Washtenaw County pedestrian crash

Witnesses reported that two vehicles traveling westbound on M-14 collided with a pedestrian crossing the freeway on foot. (WDIV)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday at 9:40 p.m. in Washtenaw County at M-14 near Ford Road.

Witnesses reported that two vehicles traveling westbound on M-14 collided with a pedestrian crossing the freeway on foot. The pedestrian has not been identified and was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the drivers were injured.

State troopers are still investigating the crash. The unidentified man has been described as black and appears to be 20 to 40 years old. The man had several tattoos, including the word "hot" on his left forearm, "boy" on his right right forearm, as well as "nell" on his shoulders. At the time of the incident the man was wearing sweatpants and gray and black athletic shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

