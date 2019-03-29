Police seek Washtenaw County father who left home Monday, never returned; Car found

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Washtenaw County are seeking a man who left his home Monday and never returned.

According to authorities, Marcus Esper, 56, left his Superior Township to go to a storage facility in

Ypsilanti Township. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then, and he missed his first day of work in 30 years.

His vehicle was located Thursday, parked behind a church. Esper was not in it and his family was concerned.

"He's a very loved man. He's a good, solid family man; always provided for his family," his sister Johnna Esper said.

Esper is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 235 pounds. He has brown and gray hair that is balding and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded University of Michigan jacket, blue Sketchers shoes and a baseball cap.

Esper was driving a white 2013 Buick LaCrosse with a DNU8172 Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s

Office at 734-994-2911.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.