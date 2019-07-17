Vehicles vandalized with spray paint, eggs, bat, hammer in Washtenaw County

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials in Washtenaw County said vehicles were vandalized with spray paint, eggs and possibly a bat and a hammer in three separate incidents.

The first incident happened after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Barrington Drive in Superior Township, police said.

A vehicle parked in front of a home was vandalized with spray paint, according to officials.

Another vehicle was targeted between 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Stamford Road and Barrington Drive in Superior Township, police said.

The vehicle was "egged," according to authorities.

The most recent incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Stamford Road in Superior Township, officials said.

A vehicle parked in front of the location had its windshield, roof and hood damaged, possibly with a bat and a hammer, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-971-8400.

