Washtenaw County measles case cleared after more testing

A suspected case of measles in Washtenaw County has been removed from the state of Michigan's confirmed cases list following further testing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

List of potential measles exposure locations in Washtenaw County:

The list of potential measles locations in Washtenaw County have been cleared by the Michigan health department:

Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, 2935 Birch Hollow Drive on April 1 - 4 & April 8 from 7:45 am to 6:30 pm. This includes families using the daycare program or individuals entering or exiting the facility. (April 12 update: This is no longer considered an exposure location, per the Michigan health department).

Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, 445 Eisenhower Parkway on April 1 from 5 to 7 pm. (April 12 update: This is no longer considered an exposure location, per the Michigan health department).

Liberty Athletic Club, 2975 W. Liberty Road on April 7 from 1 to 3:45 pm. This includes individuals entering and exiting the facility and anyone using the pool or family locker room during the specified time. (April 12 update: This is no longer considered an exposure location, per the Michigan health department).

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

