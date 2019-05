WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Ypsilanti Township has been found safe, Washtenaw County police said.

Margaret Thomas was reported missing after she was last seen between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Eastman Avenue, police said.

