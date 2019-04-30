Washtenaw County police search for missing teen last seen in Ypsilanti

Police in Washtenaw County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Ypsilanti Township.

Here's the info from police:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating MARGARET “MAGGIE” THOMAS, a missing juvenile.

Thomas is described as an Asian female, 15 years old (DOB: 2/6/04), 5’3 100lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans. Thomas was last seen on April 28, 2019 between 7pm and 8pm near the block of 400 Eastman Avenue in Ypsilanti Township.

It does not appear that Thomas took any belongings with her, and she does not have a computer, phone, credit card or access to money. Thomas did not show up for school today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy Farst at farstl@washtenaw.org or 734-994-2911.

