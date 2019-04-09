Washtenaw County releases list of potential measles exposure locations

Health officials have confirmed two additional measles cases, bringing the state total to 41 this year.

The newly confirmed cases were in Oakland and Washtenaw counties. There are 39 confirmed cases in Oakland County, one in Washtenaw County and one in Wayne County.

Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years.

Find the list of Oakland and Wayne locations here.

Here's a list of potential measles exposure locations in Washtenaw County:

Everyone is encouraged to check and update their measles vaccination, if needed. Anyone at any of the following Washtenaw County locations during the dates and times provided should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days.

If you suspect measles, seek immediate medical treatment. Residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals. Please do not contact the businesses listed below for information.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, 2935 Birch Hollow Drive on April 1 - 4 & April 8 from 7:45 am to 6:30 pm. This includes families using the daycare program or individuals entering or exiting the facility.

Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, 445 Eisenhower Parkway on April 1 from 5 to 7 pm.

Liberty Athletic Club, 2975 W. Liberty Road on April 7 from 1 to 3:45 pm. This includes individuals entering and exiting the facility and anyone using the pool or family locker room during the specified time

READ: Everything you need to know about the Metro Detroit measles outbreak

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

