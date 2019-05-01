Washtenaw County Sheriff: Trash bags filled with dog remains found along roadways

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Police in Washtenaw County are investigating after several trash bags containing dog remains were found left on the road.

Police say the Community Work Program in Ypsilanti discovered the bags near McGregor and Coolidge roads in Ypsilanti Township.

Police said there is no surveillance in the area, so they're asking for the public's help for any possible information.

The trash bags were discovered on April 23 and 24. They contained remains of both adult and puppy dogs.

If you have any information, contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office: 734-971-8400.

