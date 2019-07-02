Chefs to battle for best ramen at annual Ramen Battle Royale in Ann Arbor

The battle for best ramen takes place on July 14.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On July 14, watch five chefs battle it out to be the victor of Slurping Turtle’s fifth annual Ramen Battle Royale in downtown Ann Arbor.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., slurp, sip and select your choice of ramen from five chefs battling to win $2,000 for a charity of their choice.

Participating chefs include returning champion Brad Greenhill from Takoi (Detroit); Steve Ackermann from Slurping Turtle (Ann Arbor); Nick George from Dr. Sushi (Detroit); Sarah Welch of Marrow (Detroit); and James Woodward of the MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit).

There will also be a raffle, the proceeds from which will go to C.S Mott Children’s Hospital.

Tickets are $75 each and can be bought online through Slurping Turtle’s website. Tickets include tastings of ramen prepared by the five challengers.

Slurping Turtle is located at 608 East Liberty St.

