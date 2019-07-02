Chefs to battle for best ramen at annual Ramen Battle Royale in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On July 14, watch five chefs battle it out to be the victor of Slurping Turtle’s fifth annual Ramen Battle Royale in downtown Ann Arbor.
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., slurp, sip and select your choice of ramen from five chefs battling to win $2,000 for a charity of their choice.
Throwback to last year’s Ramen Battle!Enjoy appetizers, open bar, music, mingle with the chefs PLUS 5 RAMEN TASTINGS 🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜 Cast your vote for your favorite ramen and one lucky chef will win the grand prize of $2K for their charity of choice. Get your tickets today! Link in bio. #throwback #ramenbattle #ramenbattleroyale #charity #noodlelover 📷: @baileyeiland
Participating chefs include returning champion Brad Greenhill from Takoi (Detroit); Steve Ackermann from Slurping Turtle (Ann Arbor); Nick George from Dr. Sushi (Detroit); Sarah Welch of Marrow (Detroit); and James Woodward of the MGM Grand Detroit (Detroit).
There will also be a raffle, the proceeds from which will go to C.S Mott Children’s Hospital.
Tickets are $75 each and can be bought online through Slurping Turtle’s website. Tickets include tastings of ramen prepared by the five challengers.
Slurping Turtle is located at 608 East Liberty St.
