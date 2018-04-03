We asked Ann Arbor for birthday recommendations in the city. These are your responses

ANN ARBOR - Last week, we received an email asking All About Ann Arbor for some advice about possible Ann Arbor destinations for a 14-year-old's birthday. We decided, rather than responding ourselves, to put the question out to all of you. Unsurprisingly, you all came through with wonderful picks. Here is what you had to say:

"She might enjoy bubble island, but it is on S. University. She would most likely enjoy state street a little better than Main Street." - Heidi Ruud

"Rock Paper Scissors is a really fun store to visit. Although it’s not one of my top 10s, Pretzel Bell is a solid dining choice for 14." - Jennifer Cornell

"Treat her to some pampering, massages and manicures are super affordable at Douglas J." - Emily Radamis

"It depends when/how soon the birthday is - one of my favorite activities on Main St is eating on Palio's rooftop, but that won't be an option for quite a while." - Mary O'Keefe Re

"These two ice cream shops are amazing. Maybe after dinner: Kilwin’s Chocolate at E Liberty and Blank Slate at W Liberty. They are petty much close by. Happy birthday!!" - Tina Sirra

"My 14 year old and his friends love going to Frita Batidos." - Nikki Neustadt Klein

"Another to suggest Frita Batidos. It’s just fun!" - Eleanor Whitney Pollack

"Bd’s is fun with teens. I also like Le Bon Macaron, which is on 4th." - Diane Barbeau

"Fleetwood Diner, Frita Batidos, Kilwin's Ice Cream and Chocolate Shoppe." - Bethany Osborne

"Blank Slate Creamery." - Thomas Nighswander

"Free samples at Cherry Republic and then tour Vault of Midnight." - David Andrew Speer

"I'm slightly biased but the Roeda Studio on Main St. is really fun. Movies at the Michigan or State Theaters." - Linda Kuehnel

"Frita Batidos or Avalon." - John Reyes

"Head over to Kerrytown area. Free candles from Found on birthday! Lots of fun places to browse and take selfies in the neighborhood." - FOUND gallery

"Frita Batidos!" - Michelle Armbruster

"Walk Main to Liberty to State and then check out Literati on Washington and leave a note on the typewriter!" - Kristie Trapp

"Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tearoom!!" - Elyse Terry

"Mine likes to eat at BD’s or Blimpy. Then stop by Cherry Republic and Kilwins." - Tess Molloy Thomas

It would appear as though many of you love Frita Batidos...

Keep the answers coming, and thank you to all who have participated thus far.

