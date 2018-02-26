We asked what Ann Arbor is missing. Here are your answers.

ANN ARBOR - Last week we asked: "What is Ann Arbor missing?"

We were playing off the city winning "best place to live" awards on a regular basis, and thought we'd reach out to get your ideas on what a highly regarded community is lacking. You responded strongly on Nextdoor and All About Ann Arbor with more than 20 ideas in less than a week. Thank you to everyone who answered.

Below is a recap of the responses broken down into categories:

Affordable housing

Entertainment

Transit

Early Education

Amenities

Environmental Improvements

Health Care

And other ideas

We noted a number of story ideas out of your suggestions and have started working on follow-up reporting. We also don't intend this story to be an end to this question. You'll see the survey below -- we'd love more responses -- plus a poll calling for more feedback.

Look for the next 'A4 Ask' this week. If you have a question you'd like us to send out, email us at: allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com

A4 ASK: WHAT IS ANN ARBOR MISSING?

Affordable Housing

Editor's note: We cover a lot of homes for sale in Ann Arbor, and it seems like just about anything on the market is gone in less than a week. Housing costs are a community issue -- and also a sign of the city's success.

"Affordable housing." -Rob A.

"Low income housing, especially for people who work here but aren't able to live here. More downtown condos instead of apartments for people to have ownership instead being only given the choice to be tenants. Washtenaw County is one of the most segregated counties in the country, so more action behind the lip service. There was a study done by a Kansas City consultant which indicted the city for exporting their low income people to neighboring Ypsilanti. What did they do with those results? The Downtown Development Authority gets WAAAY too much money and city officials all secretly agree. The head of the DDA actually said in response to the study that " maybe Ypsilanti could be Brooklyn to Ann Arbor's Manhattan." Actual quote. Check what the city is doing with the extra $43 million in revenue from the high rises. It was published recently. Also, why don't the developers of these high rises add more amenities and retail to their apartment buildings. They are taking out millions in rent without giving much of anything back to the city. Ann arbor is the poster child for the kind of intolerant, liberal City that got Donald Trump elected. This is kind of a rant, but I challenge you to disapprove anything I've said about the city I have loved for more than 50 years." -Barbara T., Ann Arbor

"Affordable housing." -Rodney S., Ann Arbor

"We really need affordable housing or low income housing. We need it. We need the mix of people, we need the economic mix in the schools. We have so many low paying jobs in town but the cost of housing is far too high for the people who work those jobs and they end up driving from Ypsi, Belleville, Whitmore Lake, and so on. We need affordable housing for young families. There is not currently enough." -Melodie Z., Ann Arbor

Entertainment

Editor's note: With so many restaurants downtown, it's surprising to see entertainment mentioned. But people want adult bars and clubs and an outdoor music festival.

"Nightlife. We are missing good places to go out with friends when you are over 25. There are no good bars and no good places to dance. We need something entertaining at night that isn't just loud music and fog machines." -Stephanie A., Ann Arbor

"I agree with the bars scene. In Georgia, there a place that has few blocks of bars right next to each other, and dance clubs. It's really fun. The kids in this area do not have enough entertainment for them to do. I always wanted to open up a fun entertainment area for the kids outdoors, rock climbing area, skateboarding, go karts, baseball, permanent carnival. We had Boblo for the summer and a drive-in, very fun memories for us. What about night time dance music for the kids, free entertainment area? I know we have A2 Summer nights, but that's' not what the teens want. They want a dance area, a variety of DJs, and salsa night, or hip-hop dance music, their own night to meet other teens and dance." -Sally R.

"I agree - more entertainment type places. While Revel and Roll and Zap Zone are great - we need more places like that. Indoor Ropes course, Indoor Mini Golf.... I agree more dance places would be great as well. Surprisingly not enough to do in the area if you don't drink." -Wendy C., Ann Arbor

"With the ending of the Ann Arbor Blues and Jazz Festival, and the Frog Island Music Festival, we have no outdoor music festivals." -Ken B.

Transit

Editor's note: It seems like many cities are dealing with transit and dependence on cars, especially in SE Michigan. Interesting to see if Ann Arbor and Detroit unite over a regional transit system.

"Mass transit to Detroit for games and night life. A Jazz club." -Dave K, Ann Arbor

"A huge campaign to dramatically reduce cars in down town area. Incentives, hop on and off mini-buses, free parking out side of down town and then NICE shuttle buses, or even nicer, to take people in and out of downtown for a small fee.When that (and other incentives) are nicely in place, then raise the cost of parking down town. Need ways to lessen the traffic between Washtenaw and Carpenter." -Barbara H., Ann Arbor

Early education

"Early (pre-birth and from birth on) intervention program like the Perry School Project of 50 + years ago, free to all families in the school district, especially low-income families. Results demonstrated significant increase in HS graduation and significant decrease in prison records for participants." -Etta S., Ann Arbor

"Free universal pre-school." -Margaret W., Ann Arbor

Amenities

"A big indoor dog park or play place you can take your dog to in the winters when it’s too cold to walk outside!!! Also rooftop patios would be nice!" -Sarah P., Ann Arbor

"For those living downtown, a mini-Trader Joe's." -Joan M., Ann Arbor

"A Lifetime Fitness on the north east side of Ann Arbor (there’s a big empty lot on Green road near Plymouth in front of that hotel that would be the ideal spot for a mega gym). Someone, please make this happen." -Zack O., Ann Arbor

"Chic-Fil-A." -unnamed

"A waterfront. A retail-based downtown. An ability to tell viable development projects from pipe dreams. And... my longest-held gripe - a plaza. Central public space, away from the University, that's free of vehicles and open enough to be safe." -Joseph M.

Environmental Improvements

"Replacement of trees that are removed. Especially important for the old trees as they die off. This encourages those larger birds we enjoy such as owls, hawks, and eagles.

Would be great if they were replaced with the same kind of tree an oak for an oak say. Also no sterile hybrid replacements. As a declared ‘Tree Town’ this ought to be a no brainer." -Wendy B., Ann Arbor

Health Care

"Ann Arbor needs more doctors. A person utilizing the U of M healthcare system should not have to drive to a Livonia U of M clinic to see an ENT doctor." -Marilyn P., Ann Arbor

More Ideas

"A sense of reality." -Todd N., Ann Arbor

"Racial diversity." -HB

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.