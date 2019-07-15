Go to infinity and beyond Wednesday with Nerd Nite Ann Arbor

Bring your friends to the space-themed Nerd Nite on Wednesday. Photo | MaxPixel

Blast off into outer space Wednesday with three space-themed discussions at LIVE nightclub at Nerd Nite Ann Arbor.

Join University of Michigan research fellow Dr. Jordan Buhdu in exploring electromagnetic radiation. Dr. Buhdu will present his talk, “Talking to Other Planets: Antennas for Satellites and Planetary Exploration Rovers,” explain the fundamentals of antennas, discuss satellite spacecraft and encourage audiences to ponder designs for planetary exploration rovers.

Learn how to take on impossible goals, like landing a man on the moon then bringing him back, in “Making the Impossible Possible: Lessons from Apollo.” Given by Samuel Gardner, a Pennsylvania native and space exploration aficionado, the talk will break down how to make impossible tasks possible.

Finally, explore “Hidden Planets,” with Larissa Markwardt, a University of Michigan Ph.D. candidate in astronomy and astrophysics. Markwardt will demystify how planetary orbits and the orbits of other space objects can help researchers infer things about new planets. Learn about the current space race to find new planets and the history of previous planetary discoveries.

Nerd Nite Ann Arbor talks begin at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All Nerd Nite Ann Arbor presentations are held on the third Thursday of every month. Thanks to the Ann Arbor District Library, every Nerd Nite Ann Arbor meeting is free.

For information about NerdNite #66, check out Nerd Nite Ann Arbor.

LIVE is located at 102 S. 1st St.

