Weigh in on Ann Arbor short-term rental property policy in October meetings

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor is seeking public input as it shapes its policy around short-term rental properties.

Known for its vibrant downtown, robust event scene and beautiful parks -- and we can't forget the University of Michigan -- Ann Arbor is a major tourist draw, and short-term rentals booked through Airbnb and VRBO are popular alternatives to hotels.

The city is seeking to regulate these rental properties and will be holding three public meetings in October to gauge public opinion and consider what has worked in other communities.

Schedule:

S​unday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. - AADL Westgate Branch, Westside Room, 2503 Jackson Ave. (AAATA bus routes 28, 30 and 32A).

AADL Westgate Branch, Westside Room, 2503 Jackson Ave. (AAATA bus routes 28, 30 and 32A). Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. - AADL Traverwood Branch, Traverwood Program Room, 3333 Traverwood Drive (AAATA bus route 22).

AADL Traverwood Branch, Traverwood Program Room, 3333 Traverwood Drive (AAATA bus route 22). Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - AADL Mallets Creek Branch, Mallets Creek Program Room, 3090 E. Eisenhower Parkway (AAATA bus routes 5 and 24).

Children are welcome at the meetings and light refreshments will be available.

Have questions? Contact planning@a2gov.org.

