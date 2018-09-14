Weingartz launches Mow Down Hunger Campaign with Ann Arbor's Food Gatherers

ANN ARBOR - In an effort to raise 1 million meals to be distributed to those in need, outdoor power equipment retailer Weingartz is partnering with food banks across Michigan, including Food Gatherers.

Funds raised through the annual Mow Down Hunger campaign will go to Food Gatherer's child hunger programs, including distributions of fruits and vegetables at schools for students and their families.



"Our family has long supported programs that provide for people in the community who are hungry,” said Weingartz Vice President of Sales Ron Weingartz in a statement. "When Weingartz first stepped in as the Mow Down Hunger matching sponsor, we were excited to see how our customers, and especially employees, embraced the campaign. We are humbled by their generosity year after year."

Weingartz has pledged to match monthly donations to Food Gatherers for a full year created or upgraded by October 9, 2018. The nonprofit estimates that a monthly donation of $25 matched for a year will provide 1,800 meals for those in need.

"The Mow Down Hunger campaign kicks off at a crucial time for our child hunger initiatives," said Markell Miller, director of community food programs at Food Gatherers, in a statement.

"With back-to-school season in full swing, our school-based programs are following suit. Our goal is to serve children and their families on schedules and locations that are most convenient to them. These programs are especially important, because we are able to provide fruits and vegetables to those who may otherwise not have access to fresh produce."



To make a donation, visit www.foodgatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.



About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers is Washtenaw County’s food bank and food rescue program, distributing 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 nonprofit programs serving low-income adults, seniors and children annually. For a list of food donors and recipient agencies or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, click here.



About Weingartz

Family-owned and operated since 1945, Weingartz continues to serve as an industry leader in outdoor power equipment sales, service, and expert advice. A long-time advocate of commercial and residential buyers, Weingartz carries top-name equipment and replacement parts at each of its five Michigan locations and online at www.weingartz.com.

