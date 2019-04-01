Westside Art Hop returns to the west side of Ann Arbor May 19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On May 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Westside Art Hop will have its 14th annual Art Hop in Ann Arbor’s beautiful west side.

From concrete art to mosaics, the Westside Art Hop will display local talent in a local setting for families, onlookers and passersby. With artwork representing many different media, such as painting, woodworking and ceramics, the community-organized art stroll shows how accessible purchasing art and supporting local artistic talent can be.

Nestled between First Street and Eberwhite Woods, the neighborhood art show will take place in local homes, offered by neighborhood residents wanting to help artists showcase their talents. Providing artists a low-cost opportunity to present what they have been working on and engage with the community, Westside Art Hop welcomes over 50 artists each show.

For the May art walk, there will be 17 venues, including Gretchen’s House Childcare. Each venue will house the artwork of up to 10 artists.

Check out the Westside Art Hop map here.

Currently, applications are open for artists and possible hosts and will be accepted on a rolling basis until May 4. Those interested can email Westside Art Hop at WestsideArtHop@gmail.com, and visit the Westside Art Hop website for applications and requirements.

For parking during the event, street parking is an inexpensive option. There is parking also at either Eberwhite or Bach Elementary schools.

Westside Art Hop began in 2012 and has been running the neighborhood art stroll twice a year ever since. The brainchild of Sophie Grillet, Laila Kujala, Larry Nisson and Susan Major, Westside Art Hop welcomes hundreds of visitors each year. Venue hosts, neighborhood homeowners and businesses offer their spaces to the artists.

Check out their Facebook page for updates leading up to the event.

Out of town in May? The biannual event will also take place in October.

