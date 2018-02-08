What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Feb. 8: Music at The Ark; 'Constellations' at Theatre Nova; more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

"Stalled!" Symposium - "Stalled!" collects key thought leaders to expand the discourse about disabled-queer-trans and invites participation from the University of Michigan network of activists, facility personnel, students, academic staff, administrators and faculty. (9 a.m., Taubman College Commons)

Penny Stamps Speaker Series presents Stephen Burks: Towards a New Perception of Design - Stephen Burks has worked as a product development consultant throughout the globe. He believes in design that is inclusive of all cultural perspectives and his ongoing Man Made project bridges the gap separating authentic developing-world production, industrial manufacturing, and contemporary design. (5:10 p.m., Michigan Theater)

Music at The Ark: A Brighter Way Benefit - Some of Ann Arbor’s most popular musical acts will come together to benefit A Brighter Way, a group that provides mentoring and social support for men and women after prison and jail. Featured artists are Annie and Rod Capps, Chris Buhalis, Laura Rain and George Friend, Mr. B., M22, Dan Mulholland and Band, The Invasion (Dave Roof), The Velvet Underground Tribute Band (Dave Sharp), FUBAR, Wire In The Woods. (7:30 p.m., The Ark)

"Constellations" at Theatre Nova - Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny." (8 p.m., Theatre Nova)

Andy Woodhull - Andy Woodhall appeared on "Conan" the same year his half hour special premiered on Comedy Central. In 2014 he was the first comedian to make his network television debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (8 p.m., Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase)

