What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Jan. 10: Nature Storytime, the Bells at Kerrytown and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Nature Storytime - Super Senses: Sight! - You and your little one can explore and appreciate the outdoors, with live animal visits, hikes, stories and hands-on activities. This week's theme is feathers and wings. (10 a.m., Leslie Science and Nature Center)

Play the Bells in the Tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

A2WO Seed Cleaning and Exchange - A workshop where you can help support Matthaei-Nichols' eco-restoration efforts by sharing your surplus native seeds with the Arb and Gardens and the group. You'll also learn techniques for cleaning seeds. (6:45 p.m., Matthaei Botanical Gardens)

Toastmasters @ Sweetwaters (New Club Forming) - Come be a part of founding a new club that will help you develop your communication and leadership skills while you make new friends in the process. (7 p.m., Sweetwaters Cafe)

