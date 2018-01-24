What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Jan. 24: Cupcakes, author talks, mentoring and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Mentoring Symposium - Showcasing the variety of mentoring programs that have emerged over the years to facilitate student success and retention, this symposium will offer faculty, staff and students engaged in mentoring a chance to share promising practices and connect with peers and colleagues. (1 p.m., Michigan Union)

Book Talks at The Ford School - Coupling a deep understanding of the scholarly research with travels to every major US oil and gas producing region, author Daniel Raimi highlights stories of the people and communities affected by the shale revolution for better and worse in his book, "The Fracking Debate." (2 p.m., Weill Hall, Annenberg Auditorium)

January Science Café - Science cafés provide an opportunity for audiences to discuss current science topics with experts in an informal setting. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and a lively discussion during this fascinating foray into science. (5:30 p.m., Connor O'Neill's)

Author’s Forum Presents: How to Read African-American Literature: A Conversation with Aida Levy-Hussen and Victor Mendoza - U-M Professors Aida Levy-Hussen (English) and Victor Mendoza (English, women’s studies) discuss Levy-Hussen’s new book, "How to Read African-American Literature." The book offers a series of provocations to unsettle the predominant assumptions readers make when encountering post-Civil Rights black fiction. (5:30 p.m., Harlan Hatcher Graduate Library, Gallery #100)

Everyone Loves Cupcakes - Who doesn't love cupcakes? Bake and decorate your own tasty and cute-as-a-button cupcakes. Leave Bake! with recipes and the knowledge to recreate them at home. (6 p.m., Bake!)

Getting Started with your Olympus Camera by Olympus Rep, Mike Amico - Come and join Olympus account executive, Mike Amico for a class that covers the entry-level Olympus cameras like the E-M10, E-M10 Mark II and E-M10 Mark III. Follow along with Mike as he goes over the basic dials, buttons and levers on the camera body as well as his basic setup suggestions. (6:30 p.m., CameraMall)

An Evening of Poetry and the Written Word - Featured reader Jamie Thomas is the author of "Etch and Blur," which won the Brick Road Poetry Prize. All writers welcome to read their own or other favorite poetry or short fiction afterward at open mic. The event is hosted by Joe Kelty, Ed Morin and Dave Jibson. (7 p.m., Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tea Room)

