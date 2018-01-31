What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Jan. 31: Janai Brugger, Justin Furstenfeld and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Exhibit Tour: The Life and Times of Lizzy Bennet - Curators Juli McLoone and Sigrid Cordell give a tour of the exhibit The Life and Times of Lizzy Bennet. Marking the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, the exhibit showcases significant early editions of Austen’s works alongside materials revealing the historical milieu in which she and her characters lived. (4:30 p.m., Hatcher Graduate Library)

URP610 Public Discussion: Importance Of A Common Vision - In the early 2000s, Detroit faced challenging economic environment, high percentages of unemployment, an inadequate public school system and a steady reduction in city population. This panel will address the importance of the transformation of the Detroit riverfront, the contribution that such an investment could provide the city as well as the broadbased community, and the necessary common vision required in connection with this effort. (5:30 p.m., Taubman College)

Janai Brugger, soprano - Janai Brugger, the U-M alumna who studied with the late Shirley Verrett and won the Kennedy Center’s 2016 Marian Anderson Vocal Award. Brugger is joined by pianist Martin Katz as she makes her UMS recital debut. (7:30 p.m., Mendelssohn Theater)

Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October - Justin Furstenfeld comes to Michigan with a new spoken word release, "Open Book Winter Album." (8 p.m., The Ark)

