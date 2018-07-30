What you need to know ahead of Ann Arbor's Aug. 7 Primary

ANN ARBOR - The Aug. 7 Primary Election is fast approaching. Here's what you should know.

All city polling places will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Don't know which polling place you should go to? Visit www.michigan.gov/vote and enter your information or call the city clerk's office at 734-794-6140.

Voting absentee? Special hours at the city clerk's office will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for absentee voters to turn in or pick up their ballots.

All absentee ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day to the city clerk's office on the second floor of Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St.

You may request absentee ballots in-person at the city clerk's office until Monday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. Ballots requested on Aug. 6 must be returned that same day.

Want to know more about the candidates?

The League of Women Voters Candidate Comments and Candidate Forums for city council, mayoral, state representative in district 55, county commissioner in districts 2 and 9 and district 18 state senator candidates are available to watch on CTN's YouTube channel.

The City of Ann Arbor released the following voter tips and information:

Don't forget to bring your photo ID to vote. Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit in order to vote.

Polling place hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registered voters standing in line by 8 p.m. will be eligible to vote.

Aug. 7 is a Primary Election. Three primaries are on the ballot: Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties. Voters may only vote in one primary, and this includes for local partisan contests. Instructions on the ballot will also direct voters to 'vote only one party section.' Otherwise, 'crossover voting' will result in a spoiled ballot.

Precinct 5-2: Due to building construction at Bach Elementary (600 W. Jefferson St.), voters will access the building from the northwest door by the staff parking lot. Voting will take place in a classroom just inside the door.

New permanent polling place location:

Due to the addition of new precincts in the city, voters assigned to Precinct 1-9 will be permanently relocated to a new polling place at Logan Elementary School, 2685 Traver Road, along with new Precinct 1-11.

Temporary polling place relocations:

1-4: Relocated to 2nd Baptist Church, 850 Red Oak Drive.

1-1 and 1-12: Relocated to Rackham Graduate School, 915 E. Washington Street, for the remainder of 2018 and 2019.

4-1: Relocated to U-M Coliseum, 721 S. Fifth Ave.

Become an election inspector:

The City of Ann Arbor is always looking for new election inspectors to work at the polling places on Election Days.

Appointments are made each election for election inspectors and chairpersons.

Election inspectors must commit to working on Election Day from 6 a.m. until approximately 10:00 p.m. and attend a mandatory certification class.

Wages start at $11.00 per hour.

Interested? Apply here.

For more information and updates, check the City of Ann Arbor's election page.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.