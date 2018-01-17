Where You Can Find Great Food At Great Prices

Who isn't looking for great food at a great price? This week you can sample some of the best cuisine Ann Arbor has to offer because it is Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.

We had Executive Chef Brent Courson join us in the studio from Main Street Ventures to talk about the Ann Arbor Restaurant week and all of it's festivities. The event has 57 restaurants involved and the theme for this year is Farm to Table. All produce used in the dishes at the Ann Arbor Restaurant Week comes from local and organic farmers.

Chef Brent brought in a ton of yummy dishes to show us including prime rib, grilled salmon, oysters and more.

To find out more information on the Ann Arbor Restaurant Week and all of the restaurants involved, please visit their website at Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.