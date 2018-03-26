Where you can sip your first Oberon of the season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Happy Oberon Day!

It might as well be a state-wide holiday here in Michigan, because locals can't get enough of the limited-run American wheat beer.

Based in Kalamazoo, Bell's Brewery releases Oberon Ale to coincide with the beginning of spring.

So, where can you get a pint here in town?

At Blue Front, the celebrations began at midnight, as locals lined up to buy cases of the summer ale.

Oberon midnight madness pic.twitter.com/ZnAhPufRVR — Blue Front Ann Arbor (@BlueFrontA2) March 26, 2018

The 2018 Ann Arbor Oberon Pub Crawl began at 11 a.m. Monday.

Here's the schedule, and where you can catch them later on:

Fraser's Pub - 11 a.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings (State Street) - noon

Ashley's Ann Arbor - 1:15 p.m.

Hopcat Ann Arbor - 2:15 p.m.

The Original Cottage Inn - 3:15 p.m.

Bar Louie - 4:15 p.m.

Conor O'Neill's - 5:30 p.m.

Old Town Grill - 6:30 p.m.

The Beer Grotto Ann Arbor - 7:30 p.m.

Bill's Beer Garden - 8:30 p.m.

Missed out? No worries. The good news is these spots will carry the golden ale for you to enjoy throughout the summer.

Check out this "sick note" from Oberon's website.

Shouldn't that be for Tuesday? Let's be real.

Happy drinking!

