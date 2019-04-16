White Lotus Farms: No one injured, all animals accounted for in fire

ANN ARBOR - The owners of White Lotus Farms took to social media late Monday night to let the community know that no one was hurt and all animals on the farm were accounted for, despite a damaging blaze that erupted in the early evening.

They thanked the local firefighters who fought the flames and announced that they were able to save the second barn from the inferno.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

